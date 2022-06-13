INDIASPORTS

Long distance running legend Hari Chand passes away

Two-time Olympian and double Asian Games gold medallist, Hari Chand passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

One of India’s greatest long-distance runners, he belonged to Ghorewah village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

In the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Hari Chand stood eighth in the 10,000 m with a time of 28:48.72, a national record that stood for 32 years, until Surendra Singh broke it.

He then took part in the 1980 Olympic Men’s Marathon where he completed the race with a timing of 2:22:08 at Lenin Stadium in Moscow.

Hari Chand won two gold medals at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. He was at the top step of the podium in both 5,000 m and 10,000 m events.

For his contribution to sports, Hari Chand was also conferred with Arjuna Award.

Expressing condolences over his demise, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the double gold medalist from Hoshiarpur was “the pride of Indian athletics and he would be a source of inspiration for generations to come”.

