INDIASPORTS

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

NewsWire
0
0

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar bagged the gold medal at the MVA High Performance 1 athletics meet held in Chula Vista, USA.

Sreeshankar recorded his best jump at Chula Vista at 8.29m on Sunday to win the gold. The 24-year-old’s jump was over the World Athletics Championships 2023 qualifying standard for men’s long jump set at 8.25m.

Unfortunately, the effort didn’t make him qualify for the Worlds in Budapest because the tailwinds recorded at +3.1m/s during his jump.

Notably, jumps with over +2.0m/s wind assistance are not logged as official records or qualifying timings in long jump.

Sreeshankar, who has been training in Texas Tech University, Lubbock, started his 2023 season at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Bengaluru last month, where he won the gold medal with a 7.94m effort.

The meet in the US was his second competition of the year and the first piece of competitive action on foreign soil for 2023.

20230501-143202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    35.2% VAT on petrol in Telangana, 27% on diesel

    Just 960 IIT graduates received Rs 50 lakh and above annual...

    W Bengal: Raj Bhavan-State Secretariat spar over principal secretary intensifies

    ‘Khelo Banaras 2021’: Sports event organised for rural youth