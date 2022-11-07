SOUTH ASIAWORLD

'Long march' to achieve target no matter what the circumstances: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the party’s long march would achieve its target “no matter what the circumstances”, as the former Prime Minister puts pressure on the government in his quest for snap polls, according to media report.

Khan is currently recovering in Lahore from the bullet injuries he sustained in an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last week. He was discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Sunday, Geo News reported.

The ex-PM during an interaction with representatives from different media bodies said that the party would back down only after getting the date for general elections.

Khan said that no compromise can be made with the leaders of the ruling coalition, including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

In a change of plan, Khan said the march would resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, though he did not give a reason for the delay.

He said the march would be led by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar and the party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The long march had come to a halt last week after the attack on Khan.

The PTI chief – who has been critical of the armed forces since his ouster in April – said that the army personnel standing guard on the borders are like his “children”.

Khan also said that going against the institution is not an option for the party.

