Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced that his partys ‘Haqeqi Azadi’ march will not head towards Islamabad as he does not want to spread chaos and anarchy in the country, local media reported.

“They [government] cannot afford Islamabad march… they cannot stop millions from entering Islamabad. We could have created a Sri Lanka-like situation,” he said while addressing the party’s gathering in Rawalpindi on Saturday, Express Tribune reported.

But, Khan added that the party has decided to quit all the legislative assemblies in the country in a bid to force the incumbent rulers to announce early elections.

“If riots take place, things will get out of everyone’s hands. I am trying my best not to take any step which could create chaos in the country,” he said.

“Today I am deciding against marching to Islamabad because we don’t want to spread anarchy in the country,” he said, adding, “We will not remain part of this corrupt system. We have decided to quit all legislative assemblies.”

Khan said he had discussed the matter of stepping down from all legislative assemblies with the chief ministers, and a final decision in this regard will be announced after PTI’s parliamentary party meeting.

“Instead of causing harm to our country, it is better to leave this corrupt system,” he added, Express Tribune reported.

The deposed premier earlier landed in Islamabad for the ‘climax’ of the Haqeeqi Azadi march and arrived in Rawalpindi to address his first public gathering after being injured in a gun attack earlier this month.

“When I was leaving for Rawalpindi from Lahore, everyone advised me against travelling due to wounds in my leg,” Khan said at the start of his address.

Khan said that his aides also warned him not to address the public rally in Rawalpindi as “three culprits holding top portfolios will attempt again to kill me”.

20221126-214203

