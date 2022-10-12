BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Even as the demand for passenger vehicles going up, the supplies of semi-conductors easing and manufacturers launching new models, the waiting period for customers for some models is nearly two years, states a report.

The car companies with long waiting list includes Kia Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Kirloskar and others.

Interestingly topping the list is M&M’s Scorpio model having a wait ing period of about 21 months.

South Korean car maker Kia Motors comes next with about 20 months waiting period for its model Kia Carens.

As the market demand for utility vehicles at the top M&M’s other models like XUV700 with about 16 months, 11 months for Kia Sonet.

The other South Korean car company Hyundai Motor India too has a long waiting period for its SUVs Creta – about nine months and Venus- ab out nine months.

In the case of the industry leader Maruti Suzuki, its Ertiga has a wait period of about six months.

As regards the newly minted models — Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara and Toyota Kirloskar’s Hyryder– the buyers have to wait for about five months.

