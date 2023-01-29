SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Long queues at petrol pumps across Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Rum­ours of a massive hike in petrol prices resulted in long queues at petrol pumps in many parts of Pakistan, local media reported.

According to reports be­­ing shared on social media, the prices of petrol and diesel are expected to go up by anywhere bet­ween Rs 45 to Rs 80 on February 1.

“We saw a report on soc­ial media that oil prices will go up due to the surge in the dollar’s value and

inte­rnational petroleum rates,” Hassan, who queued at a petrol pump said, Dawn reported.

According to media rep­orts, a similar situation was experienced in other areas. Petrol was available at only 20 per cent of the pum­ps in Gujranwala, while severe shortages were also repo­rted in Rah­im Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Faisalabad, Geo News said.

However, an official told Dawn the rum­ours were unfounded and urged people to not take them seriously. He said a summary for a price revision for the next two weeks has not yet been prepared by Ogra.

“Under the ongoing mechanism a summary by Ogra is forwarded to the petroleum division which sends it to the finance ministry,” he said, adding the summary is forwarded on the day when price revisions are due.

He said if the impact of rupee devaluation and international oil prices is accounted for, it will be reflected in the calculations for fortnight starting from February 15.

20230129-120604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ inspires women to be unstoppable

    US has clearly distanced itself from Pak: Ex-military chief

    ‘Saviour’: India’s valiant bid to recover influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    Why Pak isn’t allowing Indian wheat to reach hungry Afghanistan