Goalkeeper Rune Jarstein appears to be heading for the exit after eight years at Hertha Berlin having been suspended by the Bundesliga club following a dispute with goalkeeping coach Andreas Menger.

“Something happened that is not part of the normal day,” Hertha chief executive Fredi Bobic said Friday. “It was a bit more intense. We had a conversation on Friday.

“After the conversation, we took Rune out of the squad for the reasons of how the conversation was and how it went.”

The 37-year-old Jarstein was not included in the squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt and appears set to leave the club despite his contract running to the end of the season, reports DPA.

“I have addressed it with the agent and with Rune himself, how to deal with each other and what words to choose,” said Bobic. “You can be critical, but the tone and the language were completely wrong.”

