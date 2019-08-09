Lonza India aims at 15% annual growth

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Lonza India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Switzerland-based pharma and consumer healthcare integrated solutions provider Lonza, has said that the company aims to grow at 15 per cent per year and double its turnover in India by 2024.

The company opened its corporate office in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Describing India as a strategic market, Lonza India Managing Director Deepak Sood said in a statement: “Our activities also include the sourcing of intermediates from strategic partners for our manufacturing plants worldwide.”

The company has been catering to pharma sector giants likes Cipla, Sun, Aurobindo, DRL, Himalaya, Patanjali and Dabur.

“Life sciences are yet another core area for Lonza and we are catering to research institutes like IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University), NII (National Institute of Immunology), ICGEB (International Centre For Genetic Engineering And Biotechnology) and medical device companies, like Baxter, Brawn. We are also expanding our markets in nutraceuticals and petrochemicals segments,” said Sood.

Lonza India also announced its partnership with two NGOs, Suraksha Foundation and StratSol Foundation, to carry out its corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations.

Lonza entered India in 1997 and has been mainly involved in sourcing advanced intermediates from India. Given the growing importance of India in its business plans, Lonza, in 2007, acquired Cambrex Bio Products to become a full-fledged sales and commercial organization. It was renamed Lonza India in 2008.

“The product offering consists of products for cell discovery, molecular biology, rapid testing tools, fine chemical intermediates and pharma and intermediates for agro chemicals, consumer health and nutrition, biocides for industrial application, disinfectants for hospitals and various performance chemicals,” Sood said.

–IANS

rrb/bc