Loofre partners with SBI Yono, Rupay, Freecharge

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Online restaurant reservation platform Loofre has partnered with SBI Yono, Rupay and Freecharge to provide its users benefits through its recently launched Loofre Platinum application.

Loofre, in a statement, said that the app will soon be available for users in over 100 cities in the country.

“Graduating to the next level, Loofre has partnered with SBI Yono, Rupay and Freecharge to provide its users many benefits through the recently launched Loofre Platinum app. Currently working with more than 10,000 offers in over 100 cities, Loofre platinum is a paid app that provides offers for dining, wellness, buffet and online transactions,” it said.

The company aims that the applications would soon take its tally to 25,000 merchants in 250 cities.

