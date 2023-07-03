New Delhi, July 3 (IANSlife) Choosing earbuds for gaming enthusiasts may necessitate a number of considerations. While for some, specialised gaming modes may be a deciding factor, for others, seamless connectivity and noise cancellation may be more important. To have an all-encompassing gaming experience, however, players must seek out specific features that cater to their gaming requirements and provide a seamless gaming experience. These features enable gamers to outperform their competitors by equipping them with cutting-edge technology that facilitates a seamless audio experience throughout gaming sessions. In addition, the innovative features enable gamers to experience gaming sessions on an entirely new level, which is difficult to accomplish with standard earbuds in comparison to gaming earbuds. In order to have an exceptional gaming experience, you should search for these gaming features in your earbuds in addition to other gaming accessories.

Specialised Gaming Mode: The earbuds comprising dedicated Gaming Modes prevent audio delay, ensuring a real-time audio experience. Thus, it is a must-have feature for gamers. Gaming modes which are exclusively curated for gamers enhance the level of gaming by delivering ultra-low latency which keeps the audio +lag-free throughout the gaming sessions.

Noise cancellation and quad mics for exceptional sound quality: The microphone plays a crucial part in enriching the gaming experience. However, it is often overlooked but having a mic that enables noise cancellation is a must feature that a gamer should look at before finalising the purchase of their earbuds. For exceptional sound quality during gaming sessions, earbuds comprising of ENC mic are the best option. ENC stands for environmental noise cancellation, which means a gamer using earbuds having this feature will be able to experience superior sound quality and have seamless in game conversations. It contains dual and quad mics for the transfer of crystal clear sound, indicating that earbuds are encompassed with 1 or 2 mics on each earbud to ensure clarity in the audio.

Extra bass for distinct gaming experience: A good bass is a prerequisite for any gamer. With earbuds embodied with bass-enhancing technology, gamers can enjoy high-volume gaming sessions without compromising the quality of sound. While 10 mm drivers with bass-enhancing technology can also perform well for gamers on the quest for supreme bass experience, the 13 mm drivers will upgrade the level of gaming experience to the next level by delivering an immersive sound experience.

Stylish designs with a quality build: When it comes to gaming earbuds. avid gamers understand the importance of choosing a device with both exceptional design and build quality. Earbuds with sleek and modern appearances, as well as sturdy materials such as silicone to ensure long-lasting use, should be required for gamers looking for the best gaming earbuds. Additionally, make sure that the earbuds are ergonomically built and come with a variety of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit, reducing discomfort during extended gaming sessions.

Packed with power playtime and fast-charging features: To enjoy a whole new level of gaming delight, any gaming audio gear should have a substantial battery life coupled with lightning-fast charging capabilities. Look for earbuds that provide 40+ hours of playtime on a full charge for uninterrupted gaming marathons, but also make sure it charges quickly. Earbuds that charge in as little as 10 minutes and provide a whopping 150 hours of playtime are the greatest choice for gamers.

In recent years, home-grown brands in consumer electronics have grown enormously and have led the genre of gaming earbuds with consistent evolutions in terms of technology. Thereby, paving the way for gamers to get easy access to earbuds equipped with pro-gaming features. These home-grown consumer electronic brands offer an incredible and seamless experience in gaming with their specialised earbuds at reasonable prices. Having an ultimate gaming experience is directly proportional to the ultimate audio experience and these five-pronged features can definitely level up your audio-gaming experience.

(Bhavna Singh, Marketing Manager, Boult)

