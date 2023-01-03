SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Look forward to having you back soon buddy’: Team India wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery

NewsWire
0
0

Team India chief coach Rahul Dravid and T20I captain Hardik Pandya wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after the star cricketer was involved in a near-fatal car crash on December 29.

On Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun and was moved out of the ICU to a private room on Monday.

In a video shared by BCCI, Dravid said: “Hey Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of seeing you play some of the greatest innings played in Indian Test cricket history. I know that you have got the character and the ability to get yourself out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge and I know you will bounce back like you have done so many times last year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy.”

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubman Gill can also be seen in the video, wishing Pant speedy recovery.

20230103-105605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Glen Maxwell’s Indian wedding in Chennai video goes viral

    India vs South Africa: Our fast bowlers are our strength, says...

    SA v IND, 1st Test: Rahul’s sublime ton helps India rule...

    The Ashes: Big jolt for Australia as Travis Head tests positive...