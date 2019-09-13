Look out notice against Kerala nurses panel officials

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (IANS) The Centre has issued a look out notice against Jasmin ASha, national president of the United Nurses Association (UNA), and three others for an alleged Rs 3 crore financial fraud.

The lookout notice, which appeared in newspapers, has been issued after the Kerala Police Crime Branch made the request to the Centre after it appeared that the four accused were now in the Middle East.

He had earlier stated that he was abroad and would return after Onam holidays, which ended last Sunday. Now with the look out notice, he will be arrested from any airport in the country.

Besides him, the look out notice has been issued against UNA Kerala president Joby Joseph, Jasmin’s driver Nithin Mohan and office staff AJithu.

The UNA, with a membership of over 10,000 registered nurses in Kerala, was set up in 2011. The UNA gained strength as it forced many private hospital managements to pay reasonable salaries to nurses.

In March, UNA vice-president Sibi Mukesh filed a complaint with the police chief alleging financial fraud by Jasmin and another office-bearer. Jasmin moved the Kerala High Court against probe, but it refused to intervene.

Though he appeared before the probe team, but did not cooperate. As they did not appear for a few weeks despite notices, the Kerala Police approached the Centre for issue of the look out circular.

–IANS

sg/pcj