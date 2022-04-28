INDIA

Look out notice issued for Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

The Kerala Police on Thursday issued a look out notice for popular Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu.

The police suspect that Babu has fled the country and is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Babu, according to the police, is on the run after a female colleague hailing from Kozhikode filed a complaint before the police in Ernakulam that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.

The complaint was registered on April 22.

Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle on Wednesday, claiming that he was the “real victim” in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

The police apart from her complaint, have registered a second case against the actor for disclosing the name of the complainant.

She has also accused the actor of intoxicating her before the sexual abuse.

The case comes at a time when the 2017 actress abduction case in which accused actor Dileep has reached a climax.

Meanwhile reports have surfaced that the actor will be moving an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court later on Thursday.

