Look who’s copying: Two-much trouble in B-Town!

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) For most of last week, Katrina Kaifs doppelganger Alina Rai was a rage on social media. A TikTok star, Alina shares such resemblance with B-Town’s Hot Kat that her follower base on Instagram has shot up to over 39.2K ever since her photos went viral a few days back.

While Katrina’s doppleganger enjoys the attention of media and fans, she is not the first of her lot. Lookalikes of Bollywood stars have existed in different parts of the world.

A few days before Alina surfaced in cyber space, Akshay Kumar’s lookalike from Kashmir, Majid Mir’s photo went viral on Twitter. The man, who looks like a slightly older version of Akki, has so much similarity with the superstar that fans suggested he should play Akshay in the latter’s biopic! A fan also commented that Majid Mir looks like Akshay Kumar with an old age faceapp filter.

Not much has been known about Saif Ali Khan’s doppelganger barring the fact that he works in a petrol pump. The man looks like a tanned Saif Ali Khan with a receding hairline. He is definitely a favourite with Chhote Nawab’s fans, as they keep sharing his photo on social media from time to time.

At times, famous personalities happen to be doppelgangers of each other. One such example is Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her American counterpart, singer Julia Michaels. Earlier this year, the singer took to Twitter to share a picture collage of Anushka and herself, and captioned it: “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol”. Anushka replied, “OMG YES!! I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life”.

Tiger Shroff’s lookalike David Saharia hails from Assam’s Mangaldoi. He is a professional model and fitness trainer. As a result, David not only looks like the “Baaghi” actor, but also has a body as chiselled as the young star. No wonder, people can mistake him for Tiger.

Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger Sanaya Ashu not only looks like the actress but can also ape her mannerism perfectly. The Uttarakhand girl rose to fame after Alia’s fans spotted her mouthing the actress’ lines from the movie “Gully Boy” on an Instagram video earlier this year.

Most of these dopplegangers are Internet sensations, thanks to the massive fan power their originals enjoy. Take Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny, for instance. If you think Jacqueline is hot, just checkout Amanda’s Instagram account. Her super-hot photos might just give you the blisters! The two met each other on quite a few occasions and have also been snapped together. They do look similar, though not exactly the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one celebrity who has not one but multiple lookalikes. The popular ones include American actress, model and singer Amanda Seyfried, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and “Lucky: No Time for Love” actress Sneha Ullal. It’s surprising how all of them look exactly the same! It is often believed that every person has seven lookalikes in the world. In this case, we have located four — including Ash!

Emraan Hashmi’s doppelganger looks like a spitting image of the actor. Just by seeing their pictures, it is difficult to make out which one is the real Emraan! The actor had shared photos of his lookalike on his Instagram account last year and left his fans really confused.

When Harman Baweja made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra with the movie “Love Story 2050”, everybody was surprised to see his striking resemblance with Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan. However, while fans were star-struck by Hrithik, they didn’t show much enthusiasm in welcoming his lookalike. Harman’s acting career lasted for three more films. Now, the actor has undergone a complete transformation and looks nowhere close to Hrithik. He has put on weight and flaunts a salt and pepper beard and moustache.

Priyanka Chopra’s doppelganger Navpreet Banga is a Vancouver-based fitness blogger. Even though her face does not resemble much of the actress, there is a similarity in physical appearance. Navpreet became famous after her photos went viral on social media last year.

Doppelgangers of celebrities anywhere in the world enjoy a lot of attention. Do you know anyone who looks like a Bollywood star? Just share the pix on social media and watch the magic to happen!

–IANS

abh/vnc