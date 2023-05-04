SOUTH ASIA

Looking forward to engaging bilaterally with SCO nations: Bilawal Bhutto

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari departed for Goa on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

Ahead of his departure, Bilawal, the first Pakistani Foreign Minister to visit India in over a decade, said that he was looking forward to “engaging bilaterally” countries that were part of the SCO, reports Dawn news.

“On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO,” he said on Twitter.

“During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,” he said.

In a video message alongside his tweet, the Foreign Minister also stated that he was looking forward to “engaging bilaterally” with countries that were part of the organisation, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Foreign Office (FO) said that Bilawal had departed for Goa from Karachi.

Details of the delegation accompanying the Foreign Minister were not immediately available.

Bilawal’s trip will be the first visit to India by a Foreign Minister of Pakistan since July 2011, when then-foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited for peace talks.

Pakistan has already made it clear that the Foreign Minister will not hold any bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar while in Goa.

Bilawal has also dismissed speculation surrounding his upcoming trip, saying it should not be interpreted as a sign of improved bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries, Dawn reported.

20230504-122404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Commercial flights suspended in Kabul as airport overwhelmed

    India’s new ambassador arrives in Kathmandu

    B’desh: 12 members of BNP-led alliance splinter into new group

    Pakistani Ulema to visit Afghanistan to end cross-border hostility