After being named as head coach of Mumbai franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), former England captain Charlotte Edwards said she is looking forward to working alongside legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami and former Indian all-rounder Devieka Palshikaar.

On Sunday, the franchise, operated by owners of Mumbai Indians, announced that Charlotte will be the head coach, while Jhulan will be taking up dual roles of bowling coach and mentor. Devieka, on the other hand, will serve as the side’s batting coach in the all-female coaching staff.

“I am absolutely delighted and very honoured to be joining the MI One family, as their new Women’s Head Coach. I would like to thank the Mumbai Indians management for this wonderful opportunity at such an exciting time for Women’s Cricket. I am looking forward to working with Jhulan, Devieka,” said Charlotte in a video message posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Charlotte is widely regarded as one of women’s cricket all-time greats. In a career spanning across 20 years, she has captained England to Women’s ODI and T20 World Cup victories in 2009. A prolific right-handed batter, Charlotte played 23 Tests, 191 ODIs and 95 T20Is for England.

After her playing career ended, Charlotte has held head coach roles at Southern Vipers (led them to three titles), Southern Brave (two runners-up finishes in The Hundred), and Adelaide Strikers (assistant coach) as well as Sydney Sixers in WBBL (runners-up in 2022/23 season).

“We will work closely together to understand the MI culture, the ethos and playing the MI way. We want players to perform to their potential and also give them a platform to develop and succeed, something Mumbai Indians are known for. I can’t wait to get started,” added Charlotte.

She has been honoured by Order of the British Empire as a MBE in 2009 and a CBE in 2014, and has won numerous awards and accolades as player and coach, including 2008 ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award. The English women’s cricket T20 domestic competition is named after her, and in 2022, Charlotte was inducted into the ICC Hall of fame.

The inaugural edition of the WPL, which will have 22 matches, is expected to be played in March this year. Many reports are also suggesting the player auction will be held on February 13 in Mumbai.

