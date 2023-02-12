INDIA

Looking forward to working with you: Andhra Pradesh CM to Justice Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday welcomed former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on his appointment as Governor.

“It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer garu, to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unravelling Andhra Pradesh’s full potential. Welcome Sir!” he tweeted

He also thanked outgoing Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been transferred to Chhattisgarh and wished him all the best for his new role.

“It was a true honour working with Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu, the outgoing governor of Andhra Pradesh. I thank him for the services he rendered to our state and will always cherish my fruitful association with him. I wish him my best in his new role as the governor of Chhattisgarh,” Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote while posting a picture with Harichandan.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy also congratulated Justice Nazeer.

“Hearty congratulations to Justice Abdul Nazeer on being appointed as the Governor of AP. His excellency’s rich and vast experience will help the people of the state. Wishing him a successful tenure,” he tweeted.

Harichandan had assumed office as Governor of Andhra Pradesh in July 2019, a couple of months after the YSRCP came to power.

Justice Nazeer, who hails from Karnataka, had served as a Karnataka High Court judge before being elevated as a Supreme Court judge in 2017.

On the apex court’s Constitution bench that delivered the verdict in the Ayodhya temple case, Justice Nazeer was also on the bench that delivered the verdict on the triple talaq controversy – being one of the two judges who opposed the majority verdict banning the practice.

