Zimbabwe all-rounder Wessly Madhevere believes playing the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 at home is the perfect stage for him to record his first international century.

Madhevere has registered 12 half-centuries in white-ball cricket since breaking into the Zimbabwe team three years ago but is yet to register a century. As Zimbabwe seek ODI World Cup qualification for the first time since 2015 through the Qualifiers on home soil, the 22-year old is keen to show he can be a match-winner with the bat.

“If there is one thing that has been said by the coaches and so many people who know me, is that they are demanding a big score. I know I’m due a big score. I’m looking to get my first hundred in this tournament. Hopefully it happens. That is one of the things that almost everyone is talking about,” Madhevere told ICC.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Nepal in Harare on Sunday before taking on the Netherlands two days later. For Madhevere, a meeting with the Dutch brings back some happy memories, having taken a hat-trick against them earlier this year.

“I don’t know if I can explain the feeling of taking the hat-trick but it was something beyond what I could imagine. For it to actually happen to me came as a surprise but I’ll take it and look to take more. It was a brilliant feeling,” he said.

“I believe I’m one of those players who thrives on confidence. Being able to contribute to my team and being able to help the team win games, it can only boost my confidence. I’m quite confident right now and hopefully I’ll be able to put on some match-winning performances for my team,” he added.

It has now been 20 years since Zimbabwe got through the group stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup — doing so twice in succession in 1999 and 2003. Madhevere sees it as a chance to re-establish Zimbabwe’s ODI participation at the highest level.

“I was probably 10 when I started watching cricket and dreamed about playing for my country. For it to happen for me right now is massive, I can’t even explain. This tournament means a lot. So many players in our squad have dreamt about playing in it,” the all-rounder said.

“I’ve dreamt a lot about playing in a tournament like this. It’s exciting times for us and for the nation as well. Guys are keen to get back the status that Zimbabwe cricket had and there is no better chance than this one, so we’re really excited about the opportunity,” he concluded.

