Looks like moon just got a new crater

Astronomers have stated that a piece of space debris has crashed into the far side of the moon on Friday at a speed of around 5,800 miles per hour. The speed of the crash is said to have enough impact to cause a crater on the moon.

The space debris in question has been in much debate in astronomical circles. It was originally thought to be debris from SpaceX’s rocket, which was launched around seven years ago.

Astronomers and NASA labs have since corrected that assumption and stated that the crashing piece is more likely China’s rocket that was launched for a lunar mission in space debris, originally thought to be SpaceX rocket but now being debated as debris from a Chinese rocket launched in 2014. China, has so far, denied responsibility for it.

NASA confirmed that it will take a few days before they have a clear picture of the actual impact of the crash. According to their calculations the object, likely, Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 booster piece was expected to crash onto the surface of the moon around 7.25 AM Eastern Time.

The piece is thought to weight roughly three tons and was travelling at an approximate speed of 5,800 mph. Since the crash is on the far side, astronomers say it could take weeks before we get a clear picture of the impact.

According to reports, this junk part of the rocket was being tracked since 2015, although, for the longest time, no one could predict where it came from. This is the first time that unintentional made space debris is hitting the moon’s surface. Looks like, moon is getting another crater and that too man-made!