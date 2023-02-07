INDIA

LoP urges govt to ensure Goa on Pope Francis’ itinerary during India visit

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has urged state government to put in all possible efforts to ensure Goa is included in the itinerary of Pope Francis, during his India visit in 2024.

“I appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to put in all possible efforts to ensure Goa is included in the itinerary of Pope Francis. Let us all give him warm welcome and be blessed,” Alemao said.

“The last Papal visit to Goa of Pope John Paul- II in February 1986 is now only a distant, but nostalgic memory, for many Catholics and others in the State,” Alemao said.

According to him, the Pope had celebrated a public mass at the Campal Ground in Panaji and had also stayed at the Bishop’s House during his visit to Goa.

“I appeal to all the elected representatives from Panchayats, Zilla Panchayats, Municipalities and MLAs as well as artistes, sportspersons, educationists, tourism stakeholders, social activists and Goans to welcome the announcement of Pope Francis and pray for his visit to Goa,” Alemao said.

He also appealed to the Government to start preparations for the historic visit from now onwards. “Let work begin today,” Alemao said.

20230207-163604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi launches ‘Aspirational Block Programme’ during chief secretaries’ conference

    No vaccination on Sat & Sun as CoWIN updates

    TN ropes in health experts to research on black fungus

    Umar Riaz’s rumoured girlfriend Manpreet Kaur makes wild card entry on...