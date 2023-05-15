INDIA

Lord Hanuman’s mace will swing beyond Karnataka, says Tejashwi Yadav

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of the Congress’ thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took dig at the BJP over its “Bajrang Bali” move, saying the ‘gada’ (mace) of Lord Hanuman would not be limited only to the southern state but hit allthose who are doing politics over religion and spreading hatred in the society.

“I was told earlier that Hanuman ji is angry with the BJP. This was the reason why, Congress party won the election in Karnataka. It is not the defeat of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and BJP but also to those who are associated as alliance partners,” he said.

“The Karnataka election has given a strong message to the rest of the country that opposition parties should fight against the BJP. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, (RJD chief) Lalu (Prasad) ji and we are making efforts to get every opposition party united in the country and defeat the BJP. We have no personal aim to become the Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

“We have only one aim to work for the poor people, farmers, labourers, security personnel, remove unemployment and minimise inflation. We are making efforts to save our democracy and constitution,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

20230515-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Lucknow looking at their ‘baby AB’ to fire again...

    Twitter suspends Koo’s user query account

    Haryana Cabinet approves draft of unlawful conversion of religion rules

    Another radical cleric arrested in J&K’s Shopian