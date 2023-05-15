In wake of the Congress’ thumping victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took dig at the BJP over its “Bajrang Bali” move, saying the ‘gada’ (mace) of Lord Hanuman would not be limited only to the southern state but hit allthose who are doing politics over religion and spreading hatred in the society.

“I was told earlier that Hanuman ji is angry with the BJP. This was the reason why, Congress party won the election in Karnataka. It is not the defeat of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and BJP but also to those who are associated as alliance partners,” he said.

“The Karnataka election has given a strong message to the rest of the country that opposition parties should fight against the BJP. Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, (RJD chief) Lalu (Prasad) ji and we are making efforts to get every opposition party united in the country and defeat the BJP. We have no personal aim to become the Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

“We have only one aim to work for the poor people, farmers, labourers, security personnel, remove unemployment and minimise inflation. We are making efforts to save our democracy and constitution,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

