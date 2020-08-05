Canindia News

Lord Ram’s blessings will make India most powerful: Kejriwal

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday commended the countrymen for the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya slated during the day and said Lord Ram’s blessings will end hunger, illiteracy and poverty making India the most powerful nation in the world.

“Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan. May the blessings of Lord Rama be with us. With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty and make India the most powerful nation in the world. May India give direction to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

