Lord Ram and other deities at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will now get a new wardrobe.

Lord Ram’s brothers — Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan — and Lord Hanuman will now wear clothes made from Khadi Silk. The new clothes have been made with Khadi silk provided by Khadi and Gramodyog Board.

These clothes have been designed by designer Manish Tripathi who showed the new clothes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening.

The deities will start wearing the new clothes from Tuesday to mark the festival of Basant Panchami — the beginning of Spring.

