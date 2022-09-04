Ever heard about Lord Ram’s sister?

The famous Katra Ramlila committee, supposedly the only one in the country to begin Ramlila with the birth of demon king Ravana, has decided to include a new episode on Devi Shanta, the sister of Lord Ram this time.

The Ramlila starts from September 25 and will culminate on October 6.

Director of the Ramlila, Subhodh Singh, told reporters, “Not many people know about Lord Ram’s sister Devi Shanta and thus we have decided to include a new episode on her. Audiences would be able to know more about Devi Shanta through the new episode which has never been performed by any Ramlila committee.”

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram had two sisters, one of whom is named Shanta and the other is named Kukbi.

It is said that nothing much is known about Kukbi but there is information about Shanta.

Shanta was older to her four brothers and was actually the daughter of King Dasharatha and Kaushalya.

A few years after she was born, King Dasharatha gave Shanta to King Rompad of Angadesh. It is said that Lord Rama’s elder sister was raised by King Rompad and his wife Varshini, who were the aunt of Rani Kaushalya’s sister.

It is said that Varshini was childless and once in Ayodhya she asked for a child and Dasharatha agreed to this.

There is a temple dedicated to Shanta in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. It is said that this temple is built on a small hill 50 km from Kullu and Shanta is worshiped here with sage Shringi. It is believed that whoever worships both here gets the blessings of Lord Ram.

Shanta’s second temple is in Sringeri, Karnataka. Shanta’s temple is built with the sage Shringi. In fact, the name of the city of Srangeri was named after the sage Shringi because he was born here.

