‘Lords of Lockdown’, which is based on the heroism that common people showcased to help each other during the most tragic times of India’s first lockdown – the harshest in the world, is heading to the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

The festival is set to be held from January 26 to February 6, 2023, in the Netherlands. The film premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival back in April this year and was also selected at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’ in July.

Reacting to the news, the movie’s director, Mihir Fadnavis, said, “It is indeed a delight! ‘Lords or Lockdown’ is a reflection of how the common man of India took the baton in his own hand and not only helped himself but others too.

“The pandemic taught us the eminence of helping each other selflessly which is also the essence of the film. I am elated over the recognition that ‘Lords of Lockdown’ has been receiving. It is really humbling for all of us.”

Founded in 1972, the International Film Festival of Rotterdam is known for giving a voice to experimental and independent filmmakers and their stories.

‘Lords of Lockdown’ has been produced by Navin Shetty and Anurag Kashyap. Talking about the film’s screening at the prestigious film fest, Navin said, “‘Lords of Lockdown’ shall always be a special film. The catastrophe brought newer challenges for mankind. It taught us the values of selflessness.”

He further mentioned that the film is a homage to those who helped humanity brave through the uncertain times back in 2020, “Our film is a tribute to all the frontline workers, all the policemen, all the common people who went out of their way, defied the odds and reinstated faith in humanity.

“I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew for yet another selection in the international circuit. Such global recognition is really encouraging.”

