Loreto Lucknow celebrates its 150 years

The Loreto Convent school and college, a premier institution for girls in Lucknow, is celebrating 150 years of the Loreto Sisters’ first visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The school, which has seen several generations of women pass through its corridors, is kicking off the celebrations with a special mass on Friday in the presence of Fr. Gerald John Mathias, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow.

The day will also mark the inauguration of the Galeria Memoriae, a space curated to showcase the glorious history of Loreto Convent in Lucknow.

The Loreto Alumnae Association will also be organising events through the month for past pupils, many of whom will be visiting the city from across the country to enjoy the celebrations marking a landmark in their alma mater’s history.

Vidhi Bhargava, president of the Alumnae Association, said: “We are overjoyed at the response to our Open House on November 12. It is a special evening for all past pupils to get together and celebrate the Loreto spirit that we carry with ourselves in our own way.”

The Association will also launch a unique publication, ‘The Sunny Days of Youth’ that shines a light on the rich history of Loreto Lucknow.

Additionally, the school also has a number of its own events lined up.

‘Aladdin & The Magic Lamp: A Musical’, is a grand show being put up by the school students from November 5-7.

