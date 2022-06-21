American actor-producer Lori Loughlin who is best known for playing the role of Rebecca (Becky) Katsopolis made her first red carpet appearance in three years ever since the 2019 college admission scandal broke out.

Lori Loughlin walked the red carpet for DesignCare 2022 Gala. The event, which was held on June 18, saw Lori all smiles as she walked the red carpet in a cerulean blue dress with long sleeves. She looked beautiful and she completed her look with matched heels, earrings, bracelet and a silver clutch.

The actress was released from prison in December 2020 and since then she has largely stayed out of the limelight. Her last recent public appearance was at Kris Jenner’s Galantine’s Day celebration which she attended along with Corey Gamble, Kym Douglas and Tammy Gustavson in February 2022.

For the unversed, way back in May 2020, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to charges of conspiracy wherein they allegedly paid for their two daughters Isabella Rose (23) and Olivia Jade (22) to be admitted as part of the rower’s team in the University of Southern California, despite the two girls not being rowers.

Lori was sentenced to two months of jail time while her husband had to serve five months before his release which happened in April 2021.

The cheating allegations resulted in Lori Loughlin not being able to complete filming the fifth season of Fuller House (the reboot version of ‘Full House) and she also had to part ways with Hallmark Channel. After a two-year break, Lori made an acting comeback in December 2021 in the ‘When Calls the Heart’ spin-off series titled, ‘When Hope Calls’.