WORLD

Los Angeles area hit by strongest tornado since 1983

NewsWire
0
0

The Los Angeles area was hit by a rare tornado which was the strongest one since March 1983, according to the U. National Weather Service (NWS).

The tornado “briefly touched down” in an industrial park and warehouse district in the city of Montebello on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted NWS Los Angeles as saying on Thursday.

Seventeen structures were damaged and 11 structures had significant damage.

A tree was uprooted and a power pole was snapped with the transformer ripped off.

Cars were damaged with windows destroyed, according to NWS Los Angeles.

At least one person was injured after the tornado hit the city, local officials said.

Tornadoes are rare in California, with fewer than 10 per year on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Most tornadoes in the state are small and short-lived.

Wednesday’s intense weather came as California has been hammered by at least 12 atmospheric rivers this season, which led to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and flooding.

20230324-105602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This itchy skin disease found less in women than men: Study

    PM Modi’s Putin remarks consistent with India’s position, says Jaishankar

    Cousin Biden? President reminiscences about possible Indian relative

    Domestic tourism booms in Zimbabwe despite curbs