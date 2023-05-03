Los Angeles FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League final with a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia Union in the second leg of their semifinal.

Timothy Tillman struck in the 13th minute before Kwadwo Opoku and Denis Bouanga added late goals to hand Los Angeles a 4-1 win on aggregate on Tuesday.

The Major League Soccer outfit will face either Tigres UANL or Leon in the final of the North, Central America and Caribbean region’s most prestigious club tournament, a Xinhua report said.

Tigres will enter Wednesday’s decisive leg of their all-Mexican semifinal at Leon Stadium with a 2-1 lead.

The final will be played over two home-and-away legs on May 31 and June 4.

