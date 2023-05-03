SPORTSFOOTBALL

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

NewsWire
0
0

Los Angeles FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League final with a 3-0 victory over Philadelphia Union in the second leg of their semifinal.

Timothy Tillman struck in the 13th minute before Kwadwo Opoku and Denis Bouanga added late goals to hand Los Angeles a 4-1 win on aggregate on Tuesday.

The Major League Soccer outfit will face either Tigres UANL or Leon in the final of the North, Central America and Caribbean region’s most prestigious club tournament, a Xinhua report said.

Tigres will enter Wednesday’s decisive leg of their all-Mexican semifinal at Leon Stadium with a 2-1 lead.

The final will be played over two home-and-away legs on May 31 and June 4.

20230503-131601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Asian Cup: Blame game starts as Dennerby accuses AFC of...

    FC Goa proud to earn 3 points in AFC Champions League:...

    Arsenal win, move up to fifth in Premier League

    Hockey India Junior women’s nationals to be held in Simdega