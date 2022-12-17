HEALTHWORLD

Los Angeles hospital beds at lowest availability since pandemic began

NewsWire
0
0

The number of available Los Angeles County hospital beds has fallen to its lowest level in the pandemic, according to LA County Public Health Department.

Based on data collected from 90 hospitals, there were 242 adult beds available countywide as of Monday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The average number of available beds so far in December is the lowest we have seen in the past four years,” she said.

The result shows not only the enduring threat of Covid-19 and the reemergence of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but also the needs of a populace that put off non-emergency care, the news agency reported, citing the Los Angeles Times.

Surveillance data show the coronavirus concentration in LA County wastewater exceeded the peak of the summer Omicron wave during the latest week ending December 3.

“The high wastewater concentrations remind us that even with slightly declining case counts, Covid transmission in LA County is still very high,” Ferrer said.

20221217-065602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Disinfectant in face wipes, eyedrops may promote superbug: Study

    Telangana sees first zero Covid death day in over 8 months

    TN vaccinates 13.83 lakh people in 30th mega vaccine drive

    New coronavirus cases in South Korea in 2,000s for 5th day