HEALTH

Los Angeles school district lifts outdoor mask mandate as Covid cases continue to decline

By NewsWire
0
6

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school system in the US, lifted its outdoor mask mandate for students and staff as Covid-19 cases continued to decline in the country’s most populous county.

“In alignment with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and with guidance from our medical director and health partners, outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools from February 22, 2022,” said the school district in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The indoor mask mandate still remains in place for the school district’s students and staff on campus, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is home to more than 640,000 students in kindergarten through class 12 at more than 1,000 schools. The district covers 710 square miles (1,839 square km) and includes the city of Los Angeles as well as all or parts of 31 smaller municipalities plus several unincorporated sections of Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County relaxed its mask mandate on Wednesday, recommending but no longer requiring masking at outdoor mega events and exterior areas of K-12 schools and childcare centres. The county, home to more than 10 million residents, crossed a grim milestone of losing more than 30,000 residents to Covid-19 last week.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,345 new cases with 21 new related deaths. The department confirmed 43,091 new cases and 65 additional deaths on January 21 amid a winter spike in new cases fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The county’s public health officials anticipated that with continued steep declines in case numbers indicating much lower transmission, they will be able to safely lift indoor mask mandates in mid-March.

20220223-020003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.