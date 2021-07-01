Expressing his anguish at the death of Corona warriors, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday thanked the members of the medical fraternity and their families for their ‘exemplary valour and service to the society’ during the ongoing pandemic.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the second edition of ‘Gratitude Week — A Tribute to Health Guardians’ organised by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council, a premier health think-tank.

“On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, I would like to appreciate the efforts to organise the Gratitude Week. In this unprecedented war against a new virus, doctors have been the frontline soldiers,” Harsh Vardhan said in a video message.

“Each life lost is a matter of great personal grief for me. Doctors have put their own lives at risk to save the lives of others — there can be no greater example of courage, sacrifice and compassion than this. I also bow down to the family members for encouraging you to carry on with your duty — I thank you and your families for your exemplary valour and service to the society,” Harsh Vardhan added.

He also urged the doctors to take care of themselves, stay connected to their peers for updates and serve as a role model to the people and the community at large.

Meanwhile, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO Southeast Asia, has thanked all healthcare and frontline workers for working tirelessly day and night for over 18 months amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have unfortunately lost many of our health workers to the pandemic. To these brave hearts, their families and our health workforce, WHO salutes you. Your heroism, commitment and duty are legendary. WHO will continue to work with countries to invest in health workforce strengthening, to protect their occupational health and safety and embrace health workforce innovations that enhance health equity. WHO stands in solidarity with all health workers, everywhere,” Singh said in a statement.

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). While the doctor-per-patient ratio and lack of skilled healthcare workers has been a long-standing structural challenge for India, many have been victims of violence.

According to a Lancet report, more than 75 per cent of the doctors across India have faced some form of violence, and 68.33 per cent of violence was committed by the patients’ attendants.

–IANS

