Actor and one of India’s biggest YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who is known for sketches and OTT series ‘Taaza Khabar’, recently helped content creator Roshan of Roshan Talks from Assam after the latter lost most of his valuables, including his gadgets for making his videos, in a fire accident at home.

Bhuvan sent him the gadgets which are required to make videos. Roshan took to his channel to thank Bhuvan. He unboxed each gadget for the audience that Bhuvan had sent and thanked him for the kind gesture.

Rohit Raj, co-founder of BB Ki Vines Production and manager of Bhuvan Bam, said, “Bhuvan is a very people’s person. He is someone who loves his followers and sometimes he stays personally in touch with them too. He had never chatted with Roshan before, but when he got to know about Roshan, he personally reached out to him on social media.”

He further mentioned, “He sent him a Gopro 10, a laptop, a microphone and a camera. Being a content creator, he knows the importance of gadgets in shooting and editing videos.”

