INDIA

Loss in online betting drives Telangana youth to suicide

NewsWire
0
0

Online betting claimed another life as a youth in Telangana committed suicide after suffering huge loss.

Ramakrishna Reddy ended his life by consuming pesticides at Malakapalli in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district, police said on Tuesday.

The youth made a selfie video explaining reasons for the extreme step. He said that he has no other option but to end his life as he suffered loss of Rs 6 lakhs by playing online games.

After consuming pesticides, he sent the video to his relatives and friends. They immediately shifted him to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where he succumbed.

Reddy said he became addicted to playing Casino, online betting and different online games and had taken loans from various sources including loan apps.

Reddy, a private employee, also stated that he had deleted all the games from his mobile phone and had stopped betting but recently the organisers of online games sent him a link on WhatsApp and he was tempted again to play online games.

“I have been suffering for four months. I spent all my savings and even borrowed money from others to play the games,” said Reddy.

20221011-140606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How ONDC is set to be India’s UPI moment for e-commerce

    ED grills Sanjay Raut, wife in Patra Chawl scam case

    How politics reduced Tipu Sultan from a national hero to a...

    Satyendra Prakash assumes charge as Principal DG of PIB