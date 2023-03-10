Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday advocated the need to close down loss-making corporations which have become a burden on the government.

“We will take a review of all corporations and, if needed, non-performing and loss-making corporations will be closed. It is clear that we do not want corporations which become a burden on the government,” Sawant said.

According to him, loss-making corporations are a burden on the government in the current financial situation.

Sawant said this while speaking to reporters after receiving a dividend cheque of Rs 86,20,260 from Economic Development Corporation (EDC) chairman Sadanand Tanawade.

Sawant commended the work done by EDC, and said: “It is not only in profit, but supporting the government in many ways by also implementing our schemes.”

He said that other corporations should also perform like EDC.

“Corporations should be profit-making and self-sustained. Every corporation has scope to do good work, but many fail to explore that scope,” he said.

He said that the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation, which is in loss, will function well after the Budget.

“It will not be in loss. We have given them a task to revive the transport system of Goa,” he said.

20230310-232403