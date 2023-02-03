The leader of opposition in Odisha Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra, said on Friday that he gave up his personal security officer (PSO) deployed by the state government for his protection.

Speaking to reporters here, Mishra said that after the assassination of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das by a police officer, he has lost faith in Odisha police and that is why he made this decision.

He also alleged that many police personnel are involved in criminal activities and he has no faith in them.

Raising questions on airlifting of the Health Minister following the attack, Mishra claimed that Das died on the spot at Brajarajnagar when ASI Gopal Krushna Das (now dismissed) fired at him from a close range on January 29.

To clear the air on this issue, he demanded the government to make public the ECG report of the slain minister conducted at the Jharsuguda hospital where Das was taken after the firing incident.

Mishra also demanded to make public the fitness certificate given by the Jharsuguda hospital authority for airlifting the minister to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

He questioned why Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had folded his hands when Das was being admitted to the Apollo Hospital here. The BJP leader alleged that for the first time, an operation was conducted on a dead person.

Alleging a conspiracy for suppressing the sensational case, Mishra said, “The case should be handed over to the CBI so that the truth behind the crime can be revealed.”

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Odisha police, which is investigating the case, conducted a search in the locked official quarter and office desk of the accused at Gandhi Chowk police outpost in the presence of the magistrate and witnesses. During the search, some handwritten and printed documents and diaries were seized.

The handwritten paper pieces which were found from the toilet of the Airport police station will be sent to the handwriting bureau for authentication, officials said.

The crime branch has also quizzed Jiban Kumar Nayak, who was injured during the firing incident, along with other eyewitnesses.

