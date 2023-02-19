ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Lost-in-translation snafu causes brief confusion over Best Supporting Actress

NewsWire
0
0

An unfortunate lost-in-translation snafu occurred at the 76th BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, after Best Supporting Actress presenter Troy Kotsur, who uses sign language, announced Kerry Condon as the winner for her performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin”, reports ‘Deadline’.

BAFTA confirmed to ‘Deadline’ that Condon’s name was on the card, but the sign-language interpreter providing voiceover for the audience appeared to mistakenly announce Carey Mulligan — nominated in the category for “She Said” — as the winner.

Kotsur, and his on-stage British Sign Language interpreter, moved quickly to correct the error, ensuring Condon alone rose to travel to the stage.

20230220-021801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashton Kutcher confessed his love for Mila Kunis in drunken state

    Britney Spears ‘cried for two weeks’ after watching ‘Framing Britney…’

    ‘Squid Game’ tops 3 billion minutes viewed globally

    Sean Penn refuses to return to work until ‘Gaslit’ cast&crew get...