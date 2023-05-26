INDIALIFESTYLE

Lost Telangana family tracked and rescued in J&K’s Gulmarg: Police

NewsWire
0
0

A tourist family who had lost their way in famed tourist resort of Gulmarg in J&K’s Baramulla district were rescued by a team of police in collaboration with local pony operators, officials said on Friday.

“Acting on information regarding a family, comprising of three adults and four kids of Telengana, who went for a gondola ride to Kangdoori Gulmarg and while returning to Gondola phase 2, lost their way and got stuck in Kangdoori area, a rescue operation was launched by police,” a police official said.

Acting swiftly, the rescue teams of police, led by SHO PS Gulmarg, with the assistance of ATVs and Pony Walas, after strenuous efforts, reached the location where the family was stuck and rescued them, the official added.

Police said the successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the police in ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors to the region.

“Baramulla police expressed their gratitude to all the individuals who contributed to the successful rescue operation. Their combined efforts and unwavering support have made it possible to ensure the safe return of the lost tourist family,” a police official said.

20230526-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global smartphone applications chip market grows 23% to $30.8 bn

    Ind vs SL: Pathum Nissanka ruled out of Pink Ball Test...

    I-League: Late leveller salvages point for Mohammedan SC against Sreenidi Deccan

    ‘Part of cultural heritage’, SC upholds validity of TN amendments allowing...