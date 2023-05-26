A tourist family who had lost their way in famed tourist resort of Gulmarg in J&K’s Baramulla district were rescued by a team of police in collaboration with local pony operators, officials said on Friday.

“Acting on information regarding a family, comprising of three adults and four kids of Telengana, who went for a gondola ride to Kangdoori Gulmarg and while returning to Gondola phase 2, lost their way and got stuck in Kangdoori area, a rescue operation was launched by police,” a police official said.

Acting swiftly, the rescue teams of police, led by SHO PS Gulmarg, with the assistance of ATVs and Pony Walas, after strenuous efforts, reached the location where the family was stuck and rescued them, the official added.

Police said the successful rescue operation stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the police in ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors to the region.

“Baramulla police expressed their gratitude to all the individuals who contributed to the successful rescue operation. Their combined efforts and unwavering support have made it possible to ensure the safe return of the lost tourist family,” a police official said.

20230526-181403