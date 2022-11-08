South Africa’s AB de Villiers is considered a perfect T20 player because of his ability to play 360-degree cricket, manufacturing unique shots and hitting the ball to all corners of the ground.

A lot of cricket experts consider India’s Suryakumar Yadav as his mirror image, especially for his 360-degree play in the last couple of years. At the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has played two vital innings — one against Pakistan and the other against Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match.

De Villiers said, SKY needs to be more consistent over a period of time.

“I think he is in space in his career that he’s picked up enough experience and he has started to showcase what he is all about as a player. The only secret for him now is to find consistency. If he is able to do that for a year or two, he’s gonna become one of India’s best players. So, I am looking forward to watching that in the IPL next year or two,” De Villiers said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

So, does AB de Villiers sees glimpses of himself in Suryakumar Yadav?

“He is a bit older than me, I started a bit younger than him. So, I was already thrown into the deep and when I was thrown into the deep end of international cricket.

“The way he is playing now, yes there are a lot of similarities and as I said, if he can be consistent as a player, which he is doing right now, for a long period of time, it could become great,” said the 38-year-old South African batting legend.

De Villiers also said he was regularly in touch with Virat Kohli during his recent batting slump and said it was no surprise that the former India skipper rediscovered his touch.

“We have been talking all the time (during that difficult period). It is just a bit of inspiration and motivation and trying to give him all goodies as a player and as a person. That he mustn’t worry too much. We have been in touch a lot. Basically, very happy to see him doing well,” said de Villiers.

He said it took time but he was sure his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate would be back in form because he is a class player.

“A month or so ago I had tweeted that I had seen some good signs and that it is looking really good now. I am not surprised, we all know what he is capable of as a player. He is a great of the game and stats show that no one can argue with that. It’s great to see him at the top of the list (as the top scorer in the T20 World Cup) that’s what he deserves. After what he has been through, I think if he breaks the shackles down the way he is doing in the last few weeks, we might see a few years of a lot of worries for the bowlers,” said de Villiers.

He said it was disappointing that South Africa did not qualify for the semifinals but added that he can’t say why the Proteas have not won any major trophies so far or when they will win.

“We have had some good World Cups. I have been involved in two semifinals. But then you win some, you lose some. I can’t say why they have not won any major titles. But they will win some one day,” said de Villiers.

