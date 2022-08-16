ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘LOTR’ series drops special video describing Nuimenor as nautical society

NewsWire
0
0

A special video from the upcoming streaming series, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

Taking the viewers on the journey of the lesser-known Middle-earth Second Age, the latest clip shows Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, introducing Numenor, as “the westernmost of all mortal realms.”

Surrounded by the ocean, the island kingdom offers picturesque views with a grand history. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Miriel, the queen regent of Numenor, describes it as “a very nautical society at the height of its power.”

Pharazon, a Numenorean advisor, essayed by actor Trystan Gravelle explains how “half the island wants to cling to the Elvish culture, while the other half wants to go their separate ways.” On the other hand, Elendil, a Numenorean sailor, played by actor Llyod Owen who foresees the tragedy that’s about to befall on the characters.

Set thousands of years before J.R.R Tolkein’s ‘The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit’, the series revolves around major events including the fall of Numenor.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is set to drop on OTT platform Prime Video on September 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with new episodes dropping every week.

20220816-162005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Oscar nomination, glacial Lunane makes Bhutan newest hot film address

    After winning silver, Madhavan’s son Vedaant now wins gold in Denmark...

    Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ declared tax-free in Delhi

    Bobby Deol reveals dad Dharmendra told him, “I won’t get work...