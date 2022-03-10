ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Lots of love, admiration, respect for Parvathy: Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar

By NewsWire
Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is one of the fastest rising stars of the Tamil film industry, is on cloud nine for she is now working with another actress for whom she has loads of love and admiration.

Yes, Priya, who has now begun working on director Vikram K Kumar’s web series titled ‘Dootha’, is getting to work with Malayalam actress Parvathy and the actress seems to be delighted about it.

Taking to Instagram, Priya posted pictures of herself with actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar and said, “Fan girl moment with Parvathy. Lots of love, admiration and respect for this lady! Grinning like a stupid sheep and my excitement level is literally getting on to Chay and Vikram sir.”

The web series, which features Naga Chaitanya in a negative role, will belong to the horror genre and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from ‘Dootha’, Priya has a number of films in various stages of production including Simbu’s ‘Pathu Thala’ and Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

20220310-170224

