Singer Louise Redknapp has revealed in her recently released book “You’ve Got This” that she felt unimportant during the last few months of her marriage with former English football star Jamie Redknapp.

She also writes that she should have told herself the importance of not feeling that way, according to dailymail.co.uk.

“For a long time, I ticked all the boxes of being the ‘picture-perfect’ wife. The truth? For a lot of that time, I actually felt lonely, anxious and unimportant. Looking back, I wish I’d sat down and really tried to explain how much I was struggling, how unimportant I felt in our lives together and how depressed this made me feel,” Louise wrote.

Louise and Jamie were married for 20 years and have two children. They parted ways in 2018.

“I wish I’d been honest and said I felt unloved. I never spoke about how things were at home to a single soul,” she further confessed in the book.

–IANS

