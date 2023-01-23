It was a case of love across the borders that led to drama across the states.

A 19-year-old Pakistani girl was arrested in Bengaluru on Friday for allegedly forging her identity to stay in India illegally.

According to the police, the girl, named Iqra Jeevani, met a 25-year-old security guard, Mulayam Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh while playing Ludo online.

The two fell in love and Iqra entered India through Nepal border where Yadav met her.

The two came to Birganj in Bihar and then Patna. The couple then moved to Bengaluru and stayed in a rented house near the Ayyappa temple in Junnasandra where the security guard started working in September 2022.

Yadav, even got an Aadhaar card made for Iqra after changing her name to Rava Yadav and applied for an Indian passport.

The case came to light when the Central intelligence agencies came across Iqra who was trying to contact her family members back in Pakistan and alerted the state intelligence.

The police verified the details before swooping down on the house and arresting the couple.

A background check is underway to see whether she is part of an espionage ring.

Iqra was later handed over to the FRRO officials, who later remanded her to a state home for women till further investigations are carried out.

20230123-144604