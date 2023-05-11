A protest on Thursday staged by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) near the Secretariat here was “put on hold” for a while after a puppy got trapped between the iron barricades placed to prevent the demonstrators from entering the Secretariat premises.

The ABVP members, shouting slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and marching towards the Secretariat, noticed the puppy struggling to get out of the barricades as its mother watched the little one anxiously.

The protesters decided to help the puppy, and after a few minutes, it was freed.

There was a sign of relief on everyone’s faces, including the police personnel on duty after the puppy was rescued.

Eventually, the protesters went back to their demonstration.

