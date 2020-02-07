Love for automobiles and art

New, Feb 10 (IANSlife) Brought up in a family of automotive enthusiasts, Princess Vidita Singh, is a self taught artist who are passionate about cars.

Hailing from the royal family of Barwani, an erstwhile kingdom in Madhya Pradesh, she has had the honor of being the only Indian and amongst the few women to exhibit her art at the prestigious Automotive Fine Arts Society Exhibition at Pebble Beach Concours, California in 2018.

Her father H.H. Rana Manvendra Singh, is a pioneer in the field of automotive restoration, and is a published Automotive historian, being the driving force behind the Cartier Concours d’Elegance. Vidita feels a passionate need to preserve India’s automotive history and tradition, which she does this through her canvases.

IANSlife speaks to Singh regarding bringing out the novelty automobiles of a bygone era.

Was it the love for art or a love for cars that brought you down this road?

Singh: It was love for art and cars both, which brought me into becoming an automotive artist. Now its the passion for cars that keeps me anchored in this profession.

You are the first automotive artist in India, how does that feel?

Singh: It always feels good to achieve something others may not have even thought of. It was because of my family legacy that I was able to hone my skills and was exposed to magnificent cars that left a deep impact on my sensibilities.

You’ve had the honor of being the only Indian to exhibit at the prestigious Automotive Fine Arts Society Exhibition at Pebble Beach Concours, California in 2018, how did it feel?

Singh: The Automotive Fine Arts Society is an international arts society formed by some of the most prominent automotive artists in the world. They recognise exceptional works done by artist who specifically present automobiles in any art form. I was most definitely elated that they recognized my work of over 15 years and asked me to display my works among theirs, at one of the most prestigious events in the world of cars the Pebble Beach Concours in California.

I got the opportunity to display 9-10 of my artworks with artist from United States, Germany, U.K and Japan, all using different mediums and styles to represent automobiles as art. There are very few women in this field and it felt good to be counted among them. This community of artist is trying its best to make automotive art recognized as a genre of fine art. And do a fantastic job at celebrating and appreciating the work of designers who have designed these cars.

Does the love for automobiles run in the family?

Singh: The love for automobiles definitely runs in the family, from my Great grandfather onward to my son. We are somehow intrinsically tuned into all things cars. Some of us are more inclined to the mechanical part and mostly all enjoy the design aspect. A lot of stories shared among the family revolve around cars. Apart from most of our business being around cars and even holidays are planned around car events or museums.

How important is the business of art for an artist to feel a sense of validation?

Singh: The most important validation is when your art is understood from your point of view and perception. If your vision is appreciated more than half your work is done. But of course, if the paintings are sold to the people who truly appreciate it, the sense of validation is great and encourages you to create more.

‘Art of the Automobile’ by Princess and automotive artist Vidita Singh.

Dates: 13th to 16th February 2020

Venue: Blomfield, First Floor, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110011

