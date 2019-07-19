Love in London for SRK’s son Aryan?

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has seen innumerable female fans swooning over his father down the decades. But Now, Khan junior seems to have found love in foreign shores.

Aryan, who currently stays in London for studies, is dating a London-based blogger, according to reports.

It is also being suggested that Aryan’s mother Gauri has already met the girl, and feels she is very sweet.

In the wake of the report coming to light, an image of Aryan with a mystery lady has gone viral all over Internet. However, it is not confirmed whether the girl in the picture is indeed the one who is dating Aryan.

Recently, Shah Rukh was pictured with his family spending quality time in Maldives.

Right now, Aryan is garnering praise for his voicing of Simba in the Hindi version of “The Lion King”. SRK lent his voice for king Mufasa. The film opened in India on July 19.

–IANS

