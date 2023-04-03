ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Love Kills’ Season 2 will tell the story of 2008 Amroha familicide

Streaming series ‘Love Kills’ is returning with its second season, this time it will tell the story of mass murders by Shabnam Amroha.

Titled ‘Love Kills: Shabnam aur Saleem Amroha Hatyakand,’ the story will follow the gruesome murder of an entire family including an 11-month-old child by Shabnam Amroha, who hatched a plan to kill with her lover Saleem after her family objected to their marriage.

On a quiet summer night in 2008, the village of Bawankheri in the Amroha district woke up to the deafening screams of a young woman crying for help. Her entire family was dead. People who rushed to Shabnam’s aid were left aghast to witness the gory image. The nine-acre house which accommodated a family of eight, had seven of its members mercilessly hacked to death.

The ghastly death of the suburban Indian family left the entire nation petrified. Investigations revealed that the woman crying for help had committed familicide by getting them axed in conspiracy with her lover as both Shabnam and Saleem were star-crossed lovers. The two murdered the family including Shabnam’s 11-month-old nephew – in cold blood, so they could be together without objection.

Today, the couple stands on the death row for their crime. When Shabnam is executed, she will be the first woman in Independent India to be hanged for a crime.

