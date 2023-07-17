INDIA

The filming of ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ started in full-swing on Monday. The film is a sequel to the 2010 cult classic ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha’, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is regarded as one of the highly experimental films in Hindi cinema.

‘LSD 2’ explores the complexities of relationships and sheds light on the hidden facets of modern-day love in a world where Internet is a necessity. Building upon the legacy of the first film, ‘LSD 2’ pushes the boundaries and promises to be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience. The film is touted to be laced with a gripping narrative and compelling performances, and will delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of the word driven by technology.

The makers announced that the film is flagging off its shoot on social media. National Award winning director Dibakar Banerjee is at the helm of affairs and promises a compelling story like the first part of the film.

However, the details with regards to the cast have been kept under the wraps.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies, ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

