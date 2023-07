Even the police were shocked at the brutality with which 35-year-old T. Siddalingappa and his paramour Chandrakala committed the murders. The two are currently lodged in the state prison. It took a dedicated investigation to crack the mystery of half cut, headless women’s bodies found 24 kms away from each other. Siddalingappa and Chandrakala had planned to kill more known women, at least five, in the most brutal manner.

2023071539600