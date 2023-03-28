ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Loved sharing screens with all co-stars’: Mandakini recalls initial days of her career

Veteran actress Mandakini recalled her initial days of acting career and how certain times she had to shoot for long hours without getting any breaks.

She added that she loved sharing screen space with all her co-actors and she missed those days.

The 59-year-old actress posted a throwback picture of her on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “I remember those days when I had to wake up early and sometimes we had to shoot till morning.”

Mandakini, who acted with many popular Bollywood actors such as Rajiv Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Aditya Pancholi, Govinda, and many more, added that she enjoyed working with the stars of her time.

“I loved sharing screens with my all co-stars. It was an amazing time,” she added.

After her post, many of her fans have asked her to share more of her throwback pictures.

Mandakini, who was introduced by legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor in the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, later worked in ‘Dance Dance’, ‘Pyaar Karke Dekho’, ‘Pyaar Mohabbat’, ‘Commando’, ‘Dushman’, among others.

